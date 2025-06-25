© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life

New wellness collective features long-time health care experts

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:51 PM MDT
Photo of Autumn Bear at KPCW
KPCW

Acupuncturists Autumn Bear and Nicole Dreyer have become a staple in Park City's wellness scene. So too has Dr. Kelly Woodward, who recently retired from the Park City Hospital's Lifestyle Medicine and Wellness Center.

At the clinic, they are guided by the belief that blending the time-tested principles of East Asian medicine with the precision of Western medical science offers a powerful path to healing. This integrative approach allows them to deliver care that is both deeply rooted and forward-thinking. Autumn Bear, founder of the Autumn Bear Wellness Center, tells more.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
