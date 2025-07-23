How smart food choices can boost health and protect the planet

Does what we eat really affect the planet? Gidon Eshel, a research professor at Bard, post-doc NOAA Global and Climate Change Fellow at Harvard, and reknowned geophysicist certainly believes it does. Known for his pioneering work at the intersection of food, agriculture, and environmental sustainability, Eschel's new book, "Planetary Eating," is both a scientific investigation and a practical guide to how our food choices affect the Earth—and some easy-to-apply choices we can make that can have lasting positive effects on our planet for the next century and beyond.