The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

How smart food choices can boost health and protect the planet

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:28 PM MDT
Book cover for "Planetary Eating" by Gidon Eshel
Publisher: The MIT Press

Does what we eat really affect the planet? Gidon Eshel, a research professor at Bard, post-doc NOAA Global and Climate Change Fellow at Harvard, and reknowned geophysicist certainly believes it does. Known for his pioneering work at the intersection of food, agriculture, and environmental sustainability, Eschel's new book, "Planetary Eating," is both a scientific investigation and a practical guide to how our food choices affect the Earth—and some easy-to-apply choices we can make that can have lasting positive effects on our planet for the next century and beyond.

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
