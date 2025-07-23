Rapper, activist chronicles her escape from Taliban and journey to Utah in powerful new memoir

Under Taliban rule, Sonita Alizada was destined to become a child bride with a silenced voice and no future of individual freedom. Today, Sonita is an activist and rap artist who has reached millions. Her 2015 music video, “Daughters for Sale” went viral with 1.5 million YouTube views, leading to the opportunity for Sonita to move here to Utah for high school, and then to continue her education at Bard College and Oxford University. Hear her gripping story of how music can change the world, and how it has definitely changed hers.