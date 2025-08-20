© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

WWII scrapbook inspires new novel that asks some difficult questions

By Mary Beth Maziarz,
Lynn Ware Peek
Published August 20, 2025 at 12:18 PM MDT
Photo of Heather Clarke
Beowulf Sheehan

Are we ever responsible for the actions of the generations that came before us? Do threads of guilt and regret affect those born decades, even centuries, later?

Accomplished journalist Heather Clark examines these and other deep questions through the love affair of two contemporary characters in her new novel, "The Scrapbook," that was inspired by her grandfather's experiences and memorabilia from WWII.

https://heatherclarkauthor.com/

Book cover for "The Scrapbook" by Heather Clark
Publisher: Pantheon

The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
See stories by Mary Beth Maziarz
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek