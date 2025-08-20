WWII scrapbook inspires new novel that asks some difficult questions
Are we ever responsible for the actions of the generations that came before us? Do threads of guilt and regret affect those born decades, even centuries, later?
Accomplished journalist Heather Clark examines these and other deep questions through the love affair of two contemporary characters in her new novel, "The Scrapbook," that was inspired by her grandfather's experiences and memorabilia from WWII.
