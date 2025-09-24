© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Neuroscientist reveals the healing power of music

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published September 24, 2025 at 2:38 PM MDT
Photo of Daniel Levitin
Daniel Levitin

Music is one of humanity’s oldest medicines. From the Far East to the Ottoman Empire, Europe to Africa and the pre-colonial Americas, many cultures have developed their own rich traditions for using sound and rhythm to ease suffering, promote healing, and calm the mind.

Neuroscientist and New York Times best-selling author Daniel Levitin reveals the deep connections between music and healing.

In his latest work, "I Heard There was a Secret Chord," Daniel Levitin explores the curative powers of music, showing us how and why it is one of the most potent therapies today. He brings together, for the first time, the results of numerous studies on music and the brain, demonstrating how music can contribute to the treatment of a host of ailments, from neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, to cognitive injury, depression and pain.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
Mary Beth Maziarz