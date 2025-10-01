© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Turning peanut allergy fear into hope for a cure

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:19 PM MDT
Photo of Maryn McKenna
Maryn McKenna

Peanut allergies are on the rise — emergency visits for life-threatening reactions have more than tripled in just a decade. Why? No one knows for sure. But new treatments are offering hope, and even the possibility of a cure.

In fact, medicine’s entire understanding of how to keep children safe from ever developing allergies is being rethought. Journalist Mary McKenna has been reporting on this breakthrough for Scientific American in her article, “Can Peanut Allergies Be Cured?”

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek