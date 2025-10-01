Turning peanut allergy fear into hope for a cure

Peanut allergies are on the rise — emergency visits for life-threatening reactions have more than tripled in just a decade. Why? No one knows for sure. But new treatments are offering hope, and even the possibility of a cure.

In fact, medicine’s entire understanding of how to keep children safe from ever developing allergies is being rethought. Journalist Mary McKenna has been reporting on this breakthrough for Scientific American in her article, “Can Peanut Allergies Be Cured?”