© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

Trailtalk uses nature as therapy in its approach to mental health

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published October 1, 2025 at 12:22 PM MDT
Photo of Allison Page
Allison Page

Allison Page is the founder of Trailtalk here in Summit County. You may have seen the van around at trailheads or elsewhere. Allison is a psychiatric nurse practitioner and mental health therapist who’s spent over 15 years walking and talking with clients.

Back in 2009, she founded Trailtalk with a simple belief: that movement and nature are some of the most powerful tools we have to process emotions, reduce stress and reconnect with ourselves. Allison shares the insights she has gained on the trail — emotional tune-ups for real life. She explores practical ways to regulate your mood, nurture mindfulness and create lasting lifestyle shifts.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
See stories by Lynn Ware Peek