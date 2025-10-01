Trailtalk uses nature as therapy in its approach to mental health

Allison Page is the founder of Trailtalk here in Summit County. You may have seen the van around at trailheads or elsewhere. Allison is a psychiatric nurse practitioner and mental health therapist who’s spent over 15 years walking and talking with clients.

Back in 2009, she founded Trailtalk with a simple belief: that movement and nature are some of the most powerful tools we have to process emotions, reduce stress and reconnect with ourselves. Allison shares the insights she has gained on the trail — emotional tune-ups for real life. She explores practical ways to regulate your mood, nurture mindfulness and create lasting lifestyle shifts.