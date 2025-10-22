© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life podcast title card.
The Mountain Life

A local's candid look at the spirit and story of Park City

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published October 22, 2025 at 1:37 PM MDT
Book cover for "Attitude at Altitude" by Michael O'Malley
Publisher: Lady Morgan Press

Michael O’Malley, a local resident, author and Park City Museum researcher, shares his new book, "Attitude at Altitude: The People’s Guide to Park City and Summit County." 

O’Malley has lived every version of Park City life — as a visitor, part-timer and full-time local — and his book captures the town’s true character, from its colorful past to its modern-day quirks.

Forget the glossy brochures, this is the real scoop on what makes Park City tick. O’Malley provides a fresh take on life, history and attitude…at altitude.

Michael O'Malley, author of "Attitude at Altitude," with Lynn Ware Peek and Mary Beth Maziarz
KPCW
