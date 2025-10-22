Understanding the hidden trauma response that makes us people-please

When we think of danger, most of us know about fight, flight or freeze. But there’s a fourth, lesser-known response — fawning — that pulls us toward danger instead of away from it.

Dr. Ingrid Clayton, clinical psychologist and author of "Fawning: Why the Need to Please Makes Us Lose Ourselves—and How to Find Our Way Back," explains how fawning shows up in our lives, from staying in harmful relationships to silencing our own needs in order to keep the peace.

Drawing on years of clinical experience and her own personal journey, Dr. Clayton reveals how fawning hijacks the brain, why it’s as hardwired as fight or flight and what tools we can use to rewire our nervous system for healthier choices.

This is a must-listen for anyone who’s ever wondered why they keep saying “yes” when they desperately want to say “no.”