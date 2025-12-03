© 2025 KPCW

The Mountain Life

The Mountain Life | December 3, 2025

Lynn Ware Peek
Mary Beth Maziarz
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:59 PM MST
KPCW

Microbiologist Dr. Brett Finlay and health geographer Dr. Jessica Finlay challenge conventional wisdom about aging by highlighting the crucial role of microbes in our health. In their book "The Microbiome Master Key," they explore how nurturing our inner ecosystem can promote longevity, brain health and overall well-being. (01:06)

Then, Gidon Eshel explores the 'great big picture' of factors to consider while making the best dietary choices for both our personal health and our environmental footprint. Eshel's book, "Planetary Eating," is both a scientific investigation and a practical guide to how our food choices affect the Earth. He also shares some easy-to-apply choices we can make that can have lasting positive effects on our planet for the next century and beyond. (29:51)

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer of The Mountain Life and Cool Science Radio
Mary Beth Maziarz
Co-host of The Mountain Life
