The Mountain Life | December 31, 2025 By Lynn Ware Peek, Mary Beth Maziarz Published December 31, 2025 at 12:05 PM MST Listen • 52:04 KPCW Longevity expert Ken Stern reveals why the secret to a longer, healthier life isn’t diet or exercise — it’s connection, and how social connection is the missing link in America’s health span. (1:07)Journalist Maryn McKenna unpacks the rise of peanut allergies and the groundbreaking treatments that may change how we prevent and even cure them. She explores what science is uncovering — and what it could mean for children’s health and safety. (26:06)