The Mountain Life | August 19, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Mary Beth Maziarz Published August 19, 2026 at 11:33 AM MDT Listen • 51:00 One of the deadliest cancers may have been hiding in plain sight. New York Times science writer Gina Kolata explains a discovery that could change how we prevent ovarian cancer and save lives.And imagination may be far more than daydreaming. Dr. Cassandra Vieten explores the science behind this powerful brain function—and how strengthening it can foster creativity, resilience, connection, and wonder.