The Mountain Life | November 4, 2026
- What would it take for Park City to become a model of how longer, stronger, healthier lives could look over the next 25 years? Ashley Heather of Vision 2050 joins us in the studio to share his vision for making this a reality.
- Is it time to move a loved one from independent living to an assisted living facility? How do you know? How can you broach the topic with care and sensitivity? Chelsea Darveau, a former director of a local assisted living facility, shares tips, traps, and considerations for making the change.