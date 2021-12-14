New Report from Utah Snow Survey's Jordan Clayton | Dec. 14, 2021

Do you know what a SNOTEL is? Well, there are 5 new ones in Utah and on This Green Earth you can learn all about them. In this segment, Jordan Clayton from Utah Snow Survey comes on the show to talk about these new SNOTEL sites.

A SNOTEL provides a reliable, cost-effective ways to collect snowpack and other climate data needed to produce water supply forecasts and support resource management. Whether used during normal conditions, to mitigate droughts, or to predict flooding, SNOTEL is essential to water management.