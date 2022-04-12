© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
this_green_earth.jpg
This Green Earth

Artic Sea Ice with Walt Meier, Senior Scientist with the National Snow and Ice Data Center

Published April 12, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT
National Snow Ice Data Center Logo

Walt Meier, a Senior Scientist with the National Snow and Ice Data Center located in Boulder, CO. Walt brings the latest news and observations on Artic Sea Ice.

Sea Ice reached its maximum areal extent back in late February this year and is now starting its annual decline.

Scientists are observing less ice and thinner growth with each passing year. Warmer waters are pushing into the Arctic and melting ice. That, coupled with the warming atmosphere, and the change of reflectivity from lack of ice cover has changed the stability of Arctic Ice. Learn more on how this effects our ecosystem and planet in this segment of This Green Earth.

Tune into This Green Earth every Tuesday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

Tags

This Green Earth Walt MeierNational Snow and Ice Data CenterArctic sea ice
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Chris Cherniak
Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
See stories by Nell Larson