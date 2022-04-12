Artic Sea Ice with Walt Meier, Senior Scientist with the National Snow and Ice Data Center

Sea Ice reached its maximum areal extent back in late February this year and is now starting its annual decline.

Scientists are observing less ice and thinner growth with each passing year. Warmer waters are pushing into the Arctic and melting ice. That, coupled with the warming atmosphere, and the change of reflectivity from lack of ice cover has changed the stability of Arctic Ice. Learn more on how this effects our ecosystem and planet in this segment of This Green Earth.

