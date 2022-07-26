Technology helping plants to find where and when to move for survival
Published July 26, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT
Evan Fricke, an ecologist at Rice University joins Chris and Nell to discuss a study that shows how technology can step in to predict how quickly plants need to migrate to remain in a climatic zone where they can survive.
When it comes to keeping pace with a changing climate, plants face a particular challenge, they are quite literally rooted in place. Now, their ability to move to cooler areas as places heat up is being further imperiled by loss of animals which plants often hitch a ride.