Researcher shares recent sighting of bird not seen for 140 years
Jordan Boersma, a postdoctoral fellow at the Cornell Lab of ornithology, discusses the recent sighting of the critically endangered Black-naped Pheasant-Pigeon, which had not been seen for more than 140 years prior to Boersma’s discovery.
Introducing "Finding Auwo", a video series showing our (mis)adventure-filled journey to the first documentation of the Black-naped Pheasant-pigeon in 140 years.— Jordan Boersma (@Jordan_Boersma) November 17, 2022
Watch Doka and I as we are confronted with the first ever photo of this elusive species: https://t.co/5PRcf7qxir