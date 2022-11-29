© 2022 KPCW

This Green Earth

Researcher shares recent sighting of bird not seen for 140 years

Published November 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM MST
Jordan Boersma, a postdoctoral fellow at the Cornell Lab of ornithology

Jordan Boersma, a postdoctoral fellow at the Cornell Lab of ornithology, discusses the recent sighting of the critically endangered Black-naped Pheasant-Pigeon, which had not been seen for more than 140 years prior to Boersma’s discovery.

