Western Forest Science manager on saving "threatened" whitebark pine

Elizabeth Pansing, the senior manager of Western Forest Science, discusses the recent listing of the iconic whitebark pine as "threatened" under the Endangered Species Act and what’s being done to save this species.

Whitebark pine is the ecological keystone for high country across the American West and yet the species is in crisis mode. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services will be working to restore the species by cultivating and replanting more resilient whitebark pine.

