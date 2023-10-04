How climate change can impact physical and mental health

The Summit County Health Department just hosted its second event in the 2023 Speaker Series. It focused on the role of public health in addressing climate change within the community. Emily Quinton, sustainability program manager for Summit County and event moderator Alexis Lee, director of environmental and social sustainability at University of Utah Health, provide a recap and follow-up discussion for any unanswered questions. During the program, there was a lot of discussion around climate change influences on mental health. Emily and Alexis share what they learned from the panelists and their most impactful takeaways from the conversations.

