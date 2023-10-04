© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

How climate change can impact physical and mental health

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published October 4, 2023 at 4:41 PM MDT

The Summit County Health Department just hosted its second event in the 2023 Speaker Series. It focused on the role of public health in addressing climate change within the community. Emily Quinton, sustainability program manager for Summit County and event moderator Alexis Lee, director of environmental and social sustainability at University of Utah Health, provide a recap and follow-up discussion for any unanswered questions. During the program, there was a lot of discussion around climate change influences on mental health. Emily and Alexis share what they learned from the panelists and their most impactful takeaways from the conversations.

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
