Naturalist offers glimpse into migratory birds' life on the wing

Naturalist and author Scott Weidensaul discusses the highs and lows of this season's bird migration. Migratory bird paths can come with hazards, most notably an incident in which close to a thousand birds died while migrating through Chicago Oct. 5.

Weidensaul talks about some of the hazards these birds face and shares the best ways to help keep them safe as they embark on their remarkable journeys.

He was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his book Living on the Wind: Across the Hemisphere With Migratory Birds.