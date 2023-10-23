© 2023 KPCW

This Green Earth

Naturalist offers glimpse into migratory birds' life on the wing

By Nell Larson,
Chris CherniakClaire Wiley
Published October 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM MDT

Naturalist and author Scott Weidensaul discusses the highs and lows of this season's bird migration. Migratory bird paths can come with hazards, most notably an incident in which close to a thousand birds died while migrating through Chicago Oct. 5.

Weidensaul talks about some of the hazards these birds face and shares the best ways to help keep them safe as they embark on their remarkable journeys.

He was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for his book Living on the Wind: Across the Hemisphere With Migratory Birds.

Nell Larson
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Chris Cherniak
Co-host of KPCW's This Green Earth.
Claire Wiley
Claire is the producer of This Green Earth and a volunteer DJ on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
