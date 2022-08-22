New nonprofit hopes to raise $200k this week to support disabled female athletes

The Sisters in Sports Foundation was started by four-time Paralympian and Park City resident Danelle Umstead, who is blind and competes in alpine skiing. She says the foundation was formed because it’s something she always wanted as a professional athlete but didn’t have.

“It actually became because of the fact that I was an athlete, a female athlete, and disabled athlete and trying to figure out my way and knew how hard it is with inclusion and gender equality, and all the things that go along with being a female disabled athlete,” Umstead explained. “And I knew that the women and girls of the future needed the support. And this has been a dream of mine I've been working on for years, and it finally came forth.”

The foundation provides mentoring for all women and girls with disabilities who come through the project by offering grants to support their dreams and goals as athletes.

There's nothing else like out there like what we offer these girls. And we help provide them with the ability to become elite athletes and give them the support and the mentorship they need.”

The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, August 25th at the Sterling Steakhouse at Kimball Junction. Tickets are available for a sit-down dinner and reception – or just to enjoy the reception and live entertainment after dinner.

For those who can’t make it to the fundraiser, they can support the cause and participate in the opportunity drawing for a week’s stay in Bali.

Currently the foundation is supporting 15 female athletes. They receive workshops in sports psychology, storyteller roundtables, goal-setting and how to fundraise for themselves.