State & Regional

Park City artist named Photographer of the Year

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM MST
1 of 5  — 05_Final Pass.jpg
"Final Pass" | David Winegar
David Winegar
2 of 5  — 01_When The Leaves Are Gone.jpg
"When The Leaves Are Gone" | David Winegar
David Winegar
3 of 5  — 02_Gods Paintbrush.jpg
"God's Paintbrush" | David Winegar
David Winegar
4 of 5  — 03_Lonely Bristlecone.jpg
"Lonely Bristlecone" | David Winegar
David Winegar
5 of 5  — Photographer of the Year Trophy 2022.jpg
Park City photographer David Winegar is honored as Photographer of the Year by the Intermountain Professional Photographers Association

Park City resident David Winegar has been named as Photographer of the Year by the Intermountain Professional Photographers Association (IPPA).

David Winegar is well-known for his wildlife photography, including his business logo photo of a red fox with dinner in its mouth jumping over a creek.

The annual Intermountain Professional Photographers Association, or IPPA, award is given to the photographer who accumulates the highest score of any four photographic images during the competition.

David Winegar
Park City photographer David Winegar is honored as Photographer of the Year by the Intermountain Professional Photographers Association.

The association includes photographers from Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Arizona and Wyoming. A team of five master photographers who have specialized training as judges evaluate images based on 12 criteria.
Winegar also received the “Court of Honor” award, given to the top three general photographers accumulating the highest competition scores, and the “Reportage” award for his photography of the 2021 Parleys Canyon Fire.

Winegar’s winning photos include a photo titled “When the Leaves are Gone,” an overhead shot of leafless aspen trees. Another photo, titled “God’s Paintbrush,” shows a first snow on aspen branches with gold and green leaves still on some of the trees. The photo “Lonely Bristlecone” is a black and white shot of a bristlecone pine appearing to grow out of a snow-covered rock formation and the photo, “Final Pass,” shows an airplane dropping fire retardant over burned trees during the 2021 Parleys Canyon fire.

The annual convention and awards ceremony was held in Salt Lake City Nov. 7 and 8.

Winegar used an entirely different set of photographs than the ones that recently took awards at the Utah State Fair. For over 20 years he has been selling landscape and wildlife fine art in Park City.

Winegar is a long time Park City resident, Delta Airlines pilot and has been doing business as Park City Photography since 2003.

