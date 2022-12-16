Summit County Attorney files Utah Supreme Court brief in Hideout case

Summit County and Hideout have been in court repeatedly since Hideout annexed 350 acres of Summit County land into its boundaries in October of 2020. That annexation was later declared void in 4th District Court, but Hideout still wants the land, so it appealed the decision.

The state Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal and now has legal briefs from both sides.

Next, the court will schedule oral arguments in the case, which could happen in summer or fall of 2023. After that the court could take months or possibly years to rule.

Until there’s resolution in the case, the development Hideout planned for the land is on hold. Developer Nate Brockbank, who hopes to eventually build a commercial and retail center and 600 residences on the disputed land, has been paying Hideout’s legal bills. Those have topped three quarters of a million dollars.

County Attorney Margaret Olson’s 54-page brief is the latest chapter in Summit County’s effort to fight off Hideout’s attempt to expand into Summit County land located between U.S. 40 and State Route 228 near the Black Rock development.

In the briefs, Hideout argues that it annexed the property to put amenities and services there for its residents, who largely work in Park City but can’t afford to live there.

Summit County’s brief says Hideout can’t provide essential services like water, sewer law enforcement, emergency services, waste collection, transit and public health – and intended for Summit County to provide those. Hideout doesn’t share a border with the portion of Summit County land it sought to annex.

Summit County’s brief contains dramatic accounts of the annexation process, including a mock Sheriff’s land sale using constables from another part of the state meeting during off hours in a parking lot, and a request for the Lt. Governor’s office to backdate legal documents, which was denied.