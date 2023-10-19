Controlled burns continue in Wasatch Back this weekend

If you see smoke in parts of the Heber-Kamas Ranger District this weekend, crews are asking you not to report it.

In the last 15 days, crews have burned over 45,000 piles there and in the Evanston-Mountain View Ranger District.

On Friday, a burn is scheduled in Summit County about 10 miles east of Kamas. That’ll be on the northeast side of the Mirror Lake Highway, between Norway Flats Road on the east and the Upper Setting Road.

On Saturday, crews will be burning in Wasatch County, about 20 miles east of Heber City. The project area is on the west side of the Currant Creek Reservoir between Coop Creek Road and West Side Currant Creek Road.

In Summit County, the goals are to clear fire fuel, regenerate aspen trees and improve wildlife habitat.

In Wasatch County, crews aim to create a mosaic pattern in the vegetation to promote the health and diversity of different ecosystems.

For more information about the controlled burns, click here for details about Summit County burns and here for Wasatch County.

