One killed in Parleys Canyon wrong-way crash

The Utah Highway Patrol learned about a Toyota Tacoma headed east on the westbound side of Interstate 80 around 11:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

The truck crashed into a second Tacoma truck and a Honda SUV near the Kilgore Quarry by exit 131.

Utah Highway Patrol The driver of the Honda Element, the third car involved in the crash, sustained minor injuries.

First responders said the wrong-way driver died at the scene.

The driver of the second Tacoma, which was split in half by the impact, was taken to the hospital with “significant” injuries. The SUV driver had minor injuries. UHP said both are expected to survive.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden says troopers are investigating why the driver was traveling the wrong direction.

After the fatal crash, the Utah Department of Transportation announced it will install eight new wrong-way driving detection systems statewide.

UDOT has already installed 15 since February.

The detection systems use radar and infrared cameras to sense a wrong-way driver. They activate beacons to alert the driver, and if they continue going the wrong way, the system alerts UDOT and UHP.

“It’s important that we continue to innovate and find ways to improve safety on our roads,” UDOT Traffic and Safety Director Robert Miles said. “One quick decision can lead to fatal mistakes. We hope this system can help people quickly realize they made a wrong turn and flip around before it's too late.”

UDOT says a test-run in Farmington earlier this year detected and alerted 23 wrong-way drivers, all of whom turned around.

In 2022, there were eight wrong-way crashes statewide with 10 fatalities, according to UDOT. This year, there have been 18 wrong-way crashes with six fatalities.

The wrong-way crash in Parleys is Utah’s third in a week. There was one in Weber County Dec. 9:

Utah Highway Patrol trooper stops wrong-way driver Dec. 9, 2023

And one in Summit County Dec. 10:

Authorities said both are suspected to be alcohol-related. Both required officers to spin out the wrong-way vehicles to stop them.

A 21-year-old woman had minor injuries in the Summit County incident.

Deputies booked her into the Summit County jail, accused of driving the wrong way under the influence.