Vail, Park City Mountain ski patrol union reach tentative agreement

Below is the joint statement Park City Mountain and the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association released around 10:45 p.m. MT Jan. 7.

"Park City Mountain and the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association (PCPSPA) are pleased to announce that they have reached a new tentative agreement through April 2027. The union’s bargaining committee is unanimously endorsing ratification by its unit with a vote scheduled to take place on January 8. The tentative agreement addresses both parties’ interests and will end the current strike. Everyone looks forward to restoring normal resort operations and moving forward together as one team. Until contract ratification, neither party will be accepting media requests."

Over 200 ski patrollers and safety staff at Park City Mountain went on strike Dec. 27, calling for increased wages and benefits.

The union wanted base wages for patrollers to rise from $21 to $23 per hour.

On Monday, Park City Mayor Nann Worel and the city council called on Park City Mountain owner Vail Resorts “to take immediate action” to end the strike, citing “confusion and disruption” around town.

Vail temporarily replaced the strikers with 30 to 35 employees from other resorts around the country, according to the union.

The strike coincided with peak holiday ski traffic and led to viral images and videos of long lines at Park City Mountain, which at times had less than 20% of terrain open.

KPCW Skiers wait in line at the Bonanza lift at Park City Mountain Jan. 2, 2025.

There were also reports of skiers and riders ducking ropes to traverse closed runs and concerns about unsafe conditions on the mountain.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.