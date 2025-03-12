© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ikon pass prices up more than 6% for 2025-2026 season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 12, 2025 at 3:49 PM MDT
Deer Valley joined the Ikon Pass in 2018.
Deer Valley Resort
Deer Valley joined the Ikon Pass in 2018.

Ikon passes for the 2025-2026 ski season go on sale Thursday. They allow access to six Utah ski areas including Deer Valley, Solitude, Brighton, Alta, Snowbird and Snowbasin.

A full Ikon pass with unlimited days at 18 resorts across the world and no blackout dates starts at $1,329. That is up from last year’s $1,249 pass.

It is the only Ikon Pass option that gives skiers seven days at Deer Valley Resort.

Individual resort passes for Alta and Snowbasin are on sale now. Season passes for Deer Valley, Solitude and Brighton go on sale this week.

Snowbird season passes for the 2025-2026 ski season will be available March 26.

Epic Passes for next season went on sale last week.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver
Related Content