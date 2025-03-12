Ikon pass prices up more than 6% for 2025-2026 season

A full Ikon pass with unlimited days at 18 resorts across the world and no blackout dates starts at $1,329. That is up from last year’s $1,249 pass.

It is the only Ikon Pass option that gives skiers seven days at Deer Valley Resort.

Individual resort passes for Alta and Snowbasin are on sale now. Season passes for Deer Valley, Solitude and Brighton go on sale this week.

Snowbird season passes for the 2025-2026 ski season will be available March 26.

Epic Passes for next season went on sale last week.