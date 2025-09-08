Utah measles cases on the rise, none confirmed in Wasatch Back

The most recent confirmed case was found in an unvaccinated child in Grand County who was exposed to the virus outside the county.

The Southeast Utah Health Department said there are no reported exposures in Grand County schools and health officials are notifying individuals who may have been exposed to prevent further spread of the virus.

Last week, a sample of wastewater in Coalville tested positive for the measles virus.

The Summit County Department of Health says that means at least one person living in or traveling through northern Summit County recently had measles.

No cases of measles have been reported in Summit County as of Sept. 8.

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services reports all measles cases this year have been in unvaccinated people.

Health experts say the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is 97% effective against measles with the recommended two doses.

DHHS reports about 90% of Utahns are vaccinated against measles; 95% is needed for herd immunity.

