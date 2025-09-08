© 2025 KPCW

Woman impaled by rebar on U.S. 189 in serious condition

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published September 8, 2025 at 6:11 PM MDT
Rebar went through the windshield of a car on U.S. 189 Monday afternoon, impaling a woman.
Utah Highway Patrol
Rebar went through the windshield of a car on U.S. 189 Monday afternoon, impaling a woman.

An 18-year-old woman went to the hospital in serious condition after she was impaled by a piece of rebar while traveling on U.S. 189 near Deer Creek Reservoir Monday afternoon.

The Utah Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Sept. 8. The woman was in the passenger seat of a Toyota sedan, traveling north on U.S. 189 near mile marker 18 in Wasatch County.

A metal stake used in concrete construction came over the highway barrier, hit the hood of the car and went through the windshield, impaling the woman in the chest.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Highway Patrol troopers say they don’t yet know whether the rebar was already on the road or if it flew off a vehicle immediately before the incident.

Troopers are asking the public to reach out with any details that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the non-emergency Summit County Dispatch line at (435) 615-3600.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 189 were briefly closed Monday afternoon. Lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler