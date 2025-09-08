Utahns receive Great Salt Lake license plates after 2-year wait

Utahns are now receiving their Great Salt Lake license plates after two years of waiting.

Fox13 News reports more than 600 people requested the plates.

Funds from the first 500 plates go to the Division of Motor Vehicles.

After that, revenue generated by the plates will support the Sovereign Lands Management Account to preserve the Great Salt Lake watershed and ecosystem, according to KUER.

The plates were delayed when new state laws were passed around specialized license plates that raise money for various causes , according to Fox 13.

The state also adopted new license plate printing methods that do away with raised letters, allowing for a “full plate” design.

State officials have said the next version of the Great Salt Lake specialty plate will have a larger, scenic lake image. It is unclear when that will be.

