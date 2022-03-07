© 2022 KPCW

Sheriff’s office calls reflect active weekend

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published March 7, 2022 at 4:11 PM MST
It was a busy weekend for law enforcement around town. Besides the usual bicycle and vehicle thefts, Summit County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an array of other conflicts.

A discharged gun, public intoxication and shoplifting kept deputies busy over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstance Friday night at Stagecoach estates when a man reported he believed his neighbor discharged a gun in his direction while walking his dog. Deputies talked to a 57-year-old Summit County man who was intoxicated and hostile. The man refused to discuss the incident, but a spent shell casing found nearby indicated a firearm had recently been discharged. The man actively resisted arrest. He was found to be carrying a fully loaded handgun while intoxicated, and was arrested and taken to Summit County Jail for booking.

Then Sunday, deputies responded to a hotel at Canyons for reports of a male found asleep, face down on the ground, near the elevator. He was arrested for intoxication and failure to disclose his identity. The 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was transported to Summit County Jail and later identified.

Also on Sunday, Best Buy’s loss prevention crew reported a suspected shoplifting scam involving a married couple from Draper who tried to leave without paying for a $999.99 Roomba vacuum. They presented an old receipt to Best Buy staff from a purchase of Pokeman cards. The couple was familiar to store employees from a previous similar situation and was arrested while leaving the store.

The man had several theft convictions that enhanced the charge of theft to a felony. He also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. The couple was booked into the Summit County Jail.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
