Sheriff’s office calls reflect active weekend

A discharged gun, public intoxication and shoplifting kept deputies busy over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a suspicious circumstance Friday night at Stagecoach estates when a man reported he believed his neighbor discharged a gun in his direction while walking his dog. Deputies talked to a 57-year-old Summit County man who was intoxicated and hostile. The man refused to discuss the incident, but a spent shell casing found nearby indicated a firearm had recently been discharged. The man actively resisted arrest. He was found to be carrying a fully loaded handgun while intoxicated, and was arrested and taken to Summit County Jail for booking.

Then Sunday, deputies responded to a hotel at Canyons for reports of a male found asleep, face down on the ground, near the elevator. He was arrested for intoxication and failure to disclose his identity. The 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri man was transported to Summit County Jail and later identified.

Also on Sunday, Best Buy’s loss prevention crew reported a suspected shoplifting scam involving a married couple from Draper who tried to leave without paying for a $999.99 Roomba vacuum. They presented an old receipt to Best Buy staff from a purchase of Pokeman cards. The couple was familiar to store employees from a previous similar situation and was arrested while leaving the store.

The man had several theft convictions that enhanced the charge of theft to a felony. He also had three outstanding warrants for his arrest. The couple was booked into the Summit County Jail.