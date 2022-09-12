Silver Creek residents have mail stolen from mailboxes - again

Video cameras collected footage of the mailbox break-in that occurred Friday, September 9, at 12:48 a.m. in Silver Creek Estates. Footage shows a suspect pulling up to a mailbox kiosk on Silver Creek Drive, opening mailboxes, and taking mail. The Summit County Sheriff’s log does not indicate how the suspect was able to open the mailboxes.

The Sheriff's report said the suspect appeared to be a middle-aged female of medium build with brown or dirty blonde hair. She wore a grey hoodie, dark sweatpants, and black Nike shoes. The car she drove was a newer white model, Nissan Sentra or Versa.

Silver Creek resident Pamela Alford said she was picking up her mail on Sunday and thought it odd that a handful of mailboxes were left open, but the doors remained locked.

"And there was some big mailboxes that are in with the small boxes and those were open on the right-hand side but on the left-hand side, where the camera is, there was nothing disturbed that I could tell," Alford said.

In March, KPCW reported the Silver Creek Estates mailboxes were burglarized by a man and a woman, captured on video, taking large amounts of mail and packages. The Sheriff's office estimated that the thieves took thousands of pieces of mail. The suspects in the March burglary were driving an older model truck with Idaho license plates.

Summit County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Postal Service / March 2022 two people broke into the Silver Creek Estates mailboxes, stealing thousands of pieces of mail and packages.

Mail theft is a felony federal crime. It could result in up to five years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

