Summit County Council begins 2023 with new members

Wednesday’s regular Summit County Council meeting will include swearing-in ceremonies and planning for the year ahead.

Canice Harte, who defeated Jack Murphy in November’s election, will swear in to fill seat E on the council. Council Chair Chris Robinson, who has been on the council since 2008, will swear in for another term in seat D.

Tonja Blonquist Hanson is new this year, too. The Summit County Democratic Party appointed her to fill the seat vacated by Doug Clyde in November.

The council will also determine a new chair and vice chair this week.

On Wednesday, the council will hold ceremonies to begin other new terms for County Attorney Margaret Olson, Sheriff Justin Martinez, County Auditor Cindy Keyes and County Clerk Evelyn Furse.

During the same meeting, the council will reconvene as the county board of equalizations. It is scheduled for a discussion and possible vote on adjustments to people’s 2022 property taxes.

The council will also prepare topics for its planning retreat next week and discuss how to spend a little more than $1.1 million generated by the recreation, arts and parks tax. Some recommended projects are playground equipment in Francis, rodeo facilities in Henefer and trail improvements in Round Valley.

Wednesday’s meeting is at the Richins Building, 1885 West Ute Boulevard at Kimball Junction. Swearing-in ceremonies begin at 11:40 a.m., and the regular meeting begins at 2:55 p.m.