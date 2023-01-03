Wasatch County Council to swear in three new members

The three newest members of the Wasatch County Council will join four sitting members whose terms have two years left.

Of the three, only Luke Searle faced challengers at the Wasatch County Republican Convention last April. There, delegates selected him as the nominee over Mary Williams and Kim Facer, after which he faced no challengers on the November ballot.

Searle will assume seat A, representing the county at large. That’s the seat Marilyn Crittenden vacated.

Erik Rowland will fill seat C, formerly held by Danny Goode, representing northern Heber City. Karl McMillan will take seat F, formerly Jaff Wade’s seat, which covers a large swath of eastern Wasatch County.

The council will also determine its next chair and vice chair, assign council members to serve on boards and committees, and appoint new members to the board of adjustment, planning commission and Jordanelle Special Planning Area Planning Commission.

According to the agenda, Sheriff Jared Rigby may officially submit a letter of resignation. After being reelected for a new term in November, he announced he would take a new job as director of the Utah Peace Officer Standards and Training. His letter triggers a replacement process for the Wasatch County Republicans naming his replacement.

Undersheriff Josh Probst will take over as interim sheriff in the meantime.

The meeting Wednesday is at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City.