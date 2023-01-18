© 2023 KPCW

Habitat for Humanity opens application process for would-be Summit County homeowners

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM MST
Habitat for Humanity Summit Co.jpg
Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties
Habitat for Humanity development in Summit County.

The developer of Silver Creek Village donated property on which 24 townhome units will be built. Fourteen of those units are under construction and the nonprofit is looking for two applicants who will be selected in March to own homes of their own.

Habitat for Humanity of Summit and Wasatch Counties Executive Director Shellie Barrus said there are certain criteria and qualifications to apply.

The organization is targeting 50% to 80% area median income which translates to about $66,000 to $89,000 for a family of four.

“Our main kind of overarching criteria for habitat are need. So you're in need of housing, maybe you're in overcrowded housing, right now you're sharing housing or you're paying more than, you know, 40% to 50% of your income for housing, which is not hard to do here in our community," Barrus said. "And then the other criteria, our ability to pay. So, you do have to be able to qualify to purchase the home. So, your financial situation is assessed and then willingness to partner. Habitat’s program also has a sweat equity component to it. So each adult on the mortgage will be required to do 200 hours of sweat equity on various activities that we work with.”

At least one person on the mortgage has to be employed full-time at a business in Summit County, working at least 30 hours a week. Applicants can also be self-employed, recently retired, or disabled.

All of the units are deed-restricted, which caps the amount of value the home can increase every year. There are some resale requirements as well.

Once the application is filed, a committee conducts a financial audit and works through the review process with Habitat staff. Once an applicant is selected, they’re brought to the board of directors for final approval. Barrus expects that will happen by the end of March.

Applications are due by Jan. 31.

Find more information and how to apply here.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
Leslie Thatcher