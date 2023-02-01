New Mountainlands Community Housing Trust director hired

David Levine has a background in banking and since the early 2000s has been involved with nonprofit affordable housing providers just outside Washington, D.C.

“Currently, I lead a 49-year-old affordable rental housing and service provider in Northern Virginia,” Levine said. “We develop affordable rental housing, mainly for working families who are struggling to access housing. And we manage about 120 units and provide our residents with case management support services and other types of housing related services.”

The organization, Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services, acquires older, run-down properties and converts them into affordable rental housing.

Most of the units Mountainlands works with are new construction but the nonprofit plans to rehabilitate the 40-year-old Holiday Village and Parkside apartment units over the next several years.

Levine believes he can bring a lot to the job when he takes over in March but acknowledges the great work that Mountainlands has already done.

“What impressed me when I met with the Mountainlands staff and board in December, and met with Pat, I just learned and heard a lot more about Mountainlands,” Levine said. “Frankly, I just got more excited about the opportunity. I mean, I'm so impressed with what they've accomplished. They really are problem solvers second to none and I really value that. I think they just have a great, innovative and forward-looking approach to delivering affordable housing.”

Levine is already familiar with Park City. He and his family have been visiting for more than 20 years and bought a second home here in 2011. He said he learned about the opening at Mountainlands while his family was here for the holidays.

He will start his new role in mid-March when current director Pat Matheson leaves to move to Africa to work with his family’s business.