Summit County enters $55 million option for nearly-untouched ranch

Attendees stood and applauded after the Summit County Council voted unanimously Thursday to purchase a $15 million option on the 910 Cattle Ranch, a property stretching from Jeremy Ranch to East Canyon State Park.

The money goes toward the final purchase price of $55 million. If successful, the acquisition would be Summit County's largest conservation purchase to-date.

Nineteen members of the public gave public comment at Thursday's hearing. All but one expressed approval in some form or fashion.

The lone dissenter said the public hearing, which was announced Tuesday, was scheduled on short notice.

Even though state law only requires 24 hours to notice public meetings, Councilmember Chris Robinson acknowledged things seemed to be moving quickly on the outside. On the inside, he said, the deal had been in the works since 2017.

"There's an old saying that the opportunity of a lifetime must be seized within the lifetime of the opportunity," Robinson said.

Councilmembers have been quick to credit Robinson as well as County Lands and Natural Resource Director Jess Kirby and Chief Civil Deputy Attorney David Thomas for making the deal possible.

Other members of the public tossed around terms like "the crown jewel of Summit County" and "paradise" to describe the 910 Cattle Ranch.

The 18 public commenters in favor of purchasing the land either seemed to understand its price tag or didn't bring the $55 million up at all. Councilmembers have expressed a desire to pursue grants and other outside funding, which Robinson added will be easier to get with a contract to show for it.

There were different ideas about what happens when the county takes control of the ranch.

One commenter expressed a desire for the council to reconsider the nonhunting provision of their deal with the property owner. Council Chair Roger Armstrong answered it's "non-negotiable."

The property owner, David Bernolfo, intends the property to be a wildlife sanctuary and has battled poachers in state court.

Many commenters asked recreation uses to be either balanced with or subordinated to wildlife preservation. Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke said a property like 910 could easily be "loved to death."

The county's deal with Bernolfo is for a 3-year option, $15 million to purchase the property that could be extended to 4 years for an additional $5 million. The option payments count toward the final purchase price.

During the option period, the county will lease the property from Bernolfo for about $5,000 a month, meaning the county essentially takes control of the property immediately. 50% of the total rent paid goes toward the final purchase price.

Technically, Bernolfo is placing the property in the care of a charity which will be the entity selling the property to the county, meaning he will not pocket most or all of the $55 million himself.

This is a developing story.