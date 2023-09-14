Youth Sports Alliance asks for community support to win grant and SUV

Each year, the Youth Sports Alliance helps more than 2,400 youth win at life by giving them access to winter sports teams and after-school programs.

Now, Executive Director Emily Fisher is asking for the community’s help to secure another win, this time with the Land Rover Defender Awards. YSA, along with more than 1,000 nonprofits from across North America, submitted videos describing their organizations’ work.

Five finalists were selected for each of five service categories. YSA is competing in the Outdoor Accessibility and Education category. The winner will be determined by popular vote. “So if we win, we win a custom Land Rover Defender 130 and $25,000. So, really exciting! That vehicle could really make a difference.”

Fisher said YSA spends thousands of dollars every year renting SUVs for its smaller programs.

“Transportation is a huge barrier for working families," she said. "We find when we provide transportation or a scholarship, the attendance rate is one in five. When we don't provide transportation, it's one in 19. So it's really critical.”

And that $25,000 will come in handy as well.

“We would just use that to support our after-school programs and our scholarship students," said Fisher. "Our programs are unique because we do provide clothing, gear and transportation.”

She said YSA wants to ensure every kid in the Wasatch Back who has a desire to try a sport is given that opportunity. Winning this award would go a long way to help. “This is where we are going out to the community, and we really need your support. For once, I'm not asking you for money. I'm not asking you to buy anything. I'm not asking you to come to an event. I just need you to vote for the Youth Sports Alliance to win this vehicle and this grant.”

People can vote daily Sept. 15 through Oct. 4 at YSAUSA.org/vote.

Last year, YSA ran 120 different programs in 22 schools for 2,400 youth. Many of them develop a lifelong love for winter sports and others take it even further.

“Fifty-four athletes who are alumni or current members of YSA Partner Teams were nominated to U.S. National or Junior National teams, which is amazing and that number seems to grow every year," said Fisher. "Eleven started their sports through our after-school program ‘Get Out and Play’ and 11 received funding from the Stein Ericksons YSA Endowment, which is exciting as well.”

Do you know what else would be exciting? If the YSA secured the win in the Defender Service Awards so it can continue to give back to the community.