Snyderville Basin Planning Commission to discuss new Silver Creek development, new UOP ski runs

Columbus Pacific is proposing the Crossroads at Silver Creek development to include single-family homes, townhomes, multi-family units, neighborhood-scale commercial and retail as well as trails, plazas and transit stops.

The mixed-use development is proposed for a 30-acre site, on two different parcels in Silver Creek, just north of Interstate 80. It’s currently zoned Rural Residential. But the applicant, Tony Tyler, a partner of Columbus Pacific, which has developed the Kimball special event space in Park City’s Old Town, as well as some high-end developments at Canyons Village, like the Apex and Pendry Residences, believes it was set up to be a commercial core and is asking the parcels to be rezoned to Neighborhood Mixed Use.

However, Tyler is also asking that the NMU definition be amended to add more clustering of housing and reduced setbacks.

Tyler presented his newest project to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission back in March. The plans show 64 single family lots on the first parcel. Parcel two calls for about 71,000 square feet of commercial and retail space, 108 apartments, 56 townhomes and a 13,000-square-foot daycare facility.

No retail businesses are committed to the project at this point, but Tyler says they’re looking for business that would best serve a small neighborhood.

“We’re looking at a small scale, neighborhood grocery store, something like a Sprouts or a Natural Grocers, something of that scale,” Tyler said. “Certainly not a giant Smith’s or something like that. A couple of restaurants, some service-oriented retail. Think about the things that you would go multiple times a week, you know, to go get, those are the types of uses that we have initially proposed on site, couple of small office uses as well, because we think there's a, you know, a small demand there also.”

The change in the NMU ordinance would allow what county planners are calling a cluster subdivision to encourage a greater variety of housing types on smaller lots.

In a staff report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting, planners wrote cluster subdivisions provide a benefit to the community by expanding the range housing choices to include retirees, small families, and single parent or single person households. Zero side setbacks would be considered if certain requirements are met. Tyler says the clustering would allow for smaller homes and provide more significant amounts of open space – more than what is currently required.

The apartments would all be deed-restricted, affordable rentals. Nineteen of the 56 townhomes would be deed-restricted at 80% of area median income – or about $95,000 for a two-person income. Twenty-nine of the 64 homes would be deed restricted for sale.

Tyler is hopeful the planning process wraps up this winter allowing for construction to start in the spring.

A second item on the agenda is a public hearing at 6 p.m. on the request by the Utah Olympic Park for phase 3 of the West Peak expansion to build two new ski runs.

Summit County Two new runs are planned for the Utah Olympic Park.

UOP General Manager Jamie Kimball says one of the runs on the north end would serve as the easiest way down as well as provide snowcat, maintenance and emergency access.

“We would potentially use it for athletes to get around the steeper pitch as well, it opens up a little bit more terrain for some of our younger athletes as well, near the top of the mountain,” Kimball said. “But it also allows, like you mentioned, for the emergency access for our ski patrol and some other equipment to get up the mountain a little easier.”

The south ski run would serve as a Ski Mountaineering or SkiMo training hill.

“We've expanded our SkiMo program, as we call it, over the last couple of years,” Kimball said. “We identified some terrain right there on the southern side of the park property that would be great kind of backcountry-esque, side country terrain for them to go in and train on. So, we're looking at both an uphill and downhill route for them.”

The work would require the removal of three pines, 80 aspens and lots of shrubbery.

While some neighbors are concerned about the proposal saying the runs will be lit at night and have snow machines running nonstop, Kimball says that’s not the case.

“There's no lighting or snowmaking on the northern runs or the southern runs, which really, the southern runs are just clearing, a glading-out of some of the undergrowth to make it a little bit more scalable, but it's not actually clearing the runs the way we would on the north run,” Kimball said.

Staff review of the application indicates that it meets the minimum requirements for approval in the Snyderville Basin Development Code and recommends approval of the conditional use permit.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission meets Tuesday in a work session starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Richins Building auditorium or via Zoom. The regular meeting and public hearing are at 6 p.m. You can find the agenda and the link to join the meeting virtually in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.

