Park City Ski Swap opens Friday night

A new early drop-off location will save Snyderville Basin residents a trip into town. This year, there are three early drop-off locations: Skull Candy as well as Jans and Cole Sport location on Park Avenue. Drop-off items can be tagged with size and price from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all three locations through Thursday.

Procrastinators will have a two-hour window Friday from 3 pm. to 5 p.m. before the swap opens to drop off any final items.

This is the ski and snowboard team’s biggest fundraiser and Development Director Jana Dalton says the team takes 30% of all sale proceeds. New this year, they’re hoping more people will donate the items so all the proceeds will stay with the team and the donors will receive a tax donation.

Tickets are now on sale to enter the swap. Timed entry was started during the pandemic.

“We found in the last few years that it really controls the crowds,” Dalton explained. “And it controls the checkout lines as well if we sell tickets in advance, and we do time slots in hour increments. So, you must purchase a ticket in advance online at parkcityskiswap.com. The first hour is sold out. So be sure to purchase your tickets soon. Friday night is definitely the most popular night, but lots of availability on Saturday and Sunday as well.”

Ticket prices are tiered: $15 on Friday, $12 on Saturday and $5 on Sunday. If you bring canned food items Sunday, for the Christian Center food bank, entry is free.

Also new this year is a grant from the Summit County Rap Tax committee that will provide free entry for some on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are encouraging people, especially coming up from the valley, to kind of make an experience out of it. Maybe go to dinner or go to lunch. We received a generous grant from Summit County RAP (Recreation Arts and Parks) to encourage some of the local restaurants to participate in conjunction with a ski swap. We have restaurants in the Kimball junction area including Vessel Kitchen, Park City Brewing, Bartolos, Hearth and Hill, Maxwell's, Sushi Blue and Red Rock Brewery. If you go and spend $50 at one of those restaurants, you will receive a free entry on either Saturday or Sunday to the swap.”

The swap will be open Friday 7 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to claim your unsold goods, you must return to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse Sunday between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. otherwise everything is donated to St. Lawrence in Heber, which for the first time, Dalton says will also be hosting their ski swap on the same weekend.

“Typically, their ski swap is held later in November,” she said. “But there were some scheduling conflicts with Zermatt. So unfortunately, they had to schedule the same weekend as us, which we foresee it as a good thing. People can go visit both swaps this weekend and get their winter shopping complete in one weekend.”

Athletes are finishing their dryland training. Some of the older athletes are in Copper Mountain training on snow. There are still opportunities for kids to sign up for a ski or snowboard program this winter. For the youngest athletes, Dalton says Placement Day will be Saturday, Dec. 2. Registration is required. A link for more information can be found in the web version of this report at kpcw.org.