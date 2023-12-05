Summit County's tax increase hearings begin Wednesday

It’s time to approve the FY2024 budgets for Summit County organizations.

The Summit County Council will examine the budgets for Park City Fire, Basin Recreation, Mountain Regional Water and North Summit Recreation Wednesday night.

The only one of those four organizations seeking a tax increase is North Summit Recreation, requesting an increase of about 70%. A northern Summit County resident with a home value of $785,000 would pay $18.57 more annually.

The recreation district hopes to use that money to hire a full-time director.

Utah law states organizations considering a tax increase must hold at least one Truth in Taxation hearing to let the public weigh in. The other organization holding a hearing Wednesday is the county itself.

The increase on the table is around $170 per year for the median Summit County homeowner, depending on where they live.

One of the main items driving up the county’s budget is $2.2 million for emergency medical services. New state legislation requires counties to fund a basic level of service, and Summit County EMS reorganized as a result.

The tax increase is being debated at two public hearings Dec. 6 and Dec. 13. They're scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction and and Coalville County Courthouse, respectively.

County councilmembers say they don’t want to raise taxes, so they’ve been looking to cut other items.

Final budget cuts could be announced at either public hearing. The FY2024 budget is expected to be finalized Dec. 13.