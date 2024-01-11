Summit County Sheriff runs unopposed in 2024

Sheriff Martinez ran for reelection in 2022. Six months later, he was off to his new job, leaving Frank Smith to serve the unexpired term until this year’s election. With no opponents filing by Monday’s deadline, Smith will serve through 2026 when he plans to retire.

“That's still my thinking,” Smith said. “It would be over 45 years in law enforcement. I think that's enough. But you never want to say never. But as of right now, that's still my plan. Fortunately, I had no opponents and now we can get back to the business of safety for the community.

Smith joined the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in 2015 to serve as chief deputy. When he was named Sheriff, he tapped Deputy Kacey Bates to serve as his chief deputy. When asked if she plans to run for reelection for the 2026 election, she says she’s undecided.

“I'm just really excited to be named as the sheriff's office next to Sheriff Frank Smith and we’ll see what’s yet to come.”

Smith isn’t the only Summit County elected official to run unopposed this year. County Assessor Stephanie Poll and County Treasurer Corrie Forsling are also running unopposed.