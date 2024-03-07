Council clears way for Maverik between Park City and Kamas

The Park City Business Park is along Old Highway 40 outside Quinn’s Junction.

The Summit County Council made a code amendment Wednesday that removes that hurdle.

The Park City Business Park is the only service commercial zone in the county, so that’s the only place the amendment affects.

The Salt Lake City-based Maverik, Inc., applied for the amendment so it can build a location there.

There hasn’t been a Maverik in the area since Park City’s closed in 2020.

Summit County Zoning Map The blue zone is the "service commercial" zone where Maverik will own land. It's in unincorporated Summit County, which is cordoned off from Park City proper (left) by U.S. Highway 40.

The new location would be close to wetlands and Silver Creek. Councilmembers asked Richard Piggott, Maverik’s senior entitlement manager, about it.

“We use the latest leak detection; we use plastic-reinforced underground tanks,” Piggott said. “We put in leak detection that's monitored in our home office as well as the store itself.”

He told council that the company will install an extra liner because of its proximity to wetlands. Regardless, he said, their tests have shown the ground is hard, not very permeable.

Maverik is under contract to purchase the land where it would build the station. It’s at the intersection of Atkinson Road and Old Highway 40.

Next, the company is expected to ask the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission, which previously expressed support for adding a gas station at Quinn’s, for final approval.