Stage set for local elections across Summit County

Four cities and towns held primaries in Summit County this year: Henefer, Coalville, Francis and Park City. Each finalized its results on or before Aug. 26.

In Henefer’s race for mayor, incumbent Kay Richins and James Rees advance to the November general election.

The mayor isn’t seeking reelection in Coalville. There, Rory Swenson and Lynn Wood advanced out of the primary.

Coalville also had a city council primary. The four candidates vying for two seats in the general election are Matthew Boyer, Jeff Peterson, Andrew Nelson and Steven Richins.

In Francis, the four council candidates advancing are Riley Atkinson, Lynsi Stone, Clayton Querry and Shana Fryer.

In Park City, Tana Toly, Diego Zegarra, Jeremy Rubell and John Kenworthy will appear on the ballot this fall. City voters will elect two council members and a new mayor, although a primary wasn’t needed in that race.

Summit County voters cast a total of 3,606 ballots in the municipal primary election, an overall turnout of about 45%.

The municipal general election is Nov. 4.