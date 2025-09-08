Parleys Canyon I-80 construction to cause nightly delays through Wednesday

Monday night crews will close parts of I-80 to apply new reflective stripes.

At 11 p.m., I-80 eastbound will close where the road splits to Parleys Canyon and toward Cheyenne.

The striping crew will also close two eastbound lanes near Mountain Dell Golf Course to Kimball Junction.

The road will be reduced to one lane after Kimball Junction to the U.S. 40 Interchange, Exit 146, as crews install rumble strips.

All eastbound lanes will reopen Tuesday at 4 a.m.

On Tuesday night, I-80 westbound will be closed at Exit 130 through 2600 East for lane striping.

Westbound traffic will be routed to I-215 southbound then to 3300 South to get back on I-80.

Westbound lanes will reopen Wednesday at 4 a.m.

The closure will allow crews to install “tiger tail” or contrast striping. UDOT says the white and black lines are easier for drivers to see and for autonomous vehicles to recognize.

