Mountain Mediation Center celebrates 20 years

Founded in 2005, Mountain Mediation Center began by offering mediation services for small-claims court disputes. Since then, the nonprofit has expanded its scope. Today, it provides eviction prevention services and communication training aimed at fostering understanding and preventing conflict in the community.

Executive Director Gretchen Lee began her involvement with the center as a volunteer mediator in 2017. She stepped into the leadership role in 2019 and says the organization’s mission grew even more after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In 2020 we primarily provided mediation services over at the small claims court at the Silver Summit courthouse,” Lee explained on the KPCW “Local News Hour,” Wednesday. “We have a very robust eviction prevention programming program right now. We do a lot of education around for tenants, to keep try to keep people housed so they don't go down the road of getting evicted, but once they get that three-day pay or vacate, if that comes, we are there to help as much as needed.”

Mountain Mediation’s services are available to all, with a sliding-scale fee structure so clients can pay what they can afford. Thanks to both public and private donations, eviction prevention services for landlords and tenants are currently offered at no cost.

“Even our full our full-service rates are below market rates, because, again, we want to make this accessible to everybody in the community,” she said. “So, when we do a full rate mediation, whether it's a domestic mediation, a mediation you an mediate any type of dispute it’s $160 [an hour]. This is our full rate split between the two parties.”

Most mediations typically last two to three hours and include follow-up work, such as a written memorandum of understanding that both parties must sign.

The center handles between 40 and 50 mediations each year and is working to expand services for couples going through a separation. Half-hour consultations can also be scheduled online.