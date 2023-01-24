© 2023 KPCW

Sundance Film Festival 2023

Sundance Film Festival offers free movie screenings for Utahns this week

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published January 24, 2023 at 5:02 PM MST
Sundance audience theater
Nick Sammons
/
Sundance Institute
A Q&A session during the Sundance Film Festival.

It pays to be a local when it comes to Sundance. Starting Tuesday, the festival will show a few free in-person movies for Utah residents.

Through Sundance’s Local Lens program, Utah residents can get in on the Sundance action without opening their wallets.

Local Lens offers free in-person screenings at venues in Park City and Salt Lake City.

The program starts Tuesday with a screening of “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City at 6:15 p.m.

Also on Tuesday is a screening of “Radical” at The Library Center Theatre in Park City at 9:30 p.m.

On Wednesday at the Redstone Cinemas in Park City, “Shayda” is showing at 9 p.m.

Finally, “Little Richard: I Am Everything” will screen Thursday at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City at 6:15 p.m.

In addition, the Best of Fest screenings will be announced on Jan. 27 which will also be available to Utah residents.

A Utah ZIP code is required for the free screenings.

Sign up for the free showings here.

