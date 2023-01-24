Sundance Film Festival offers free movie screenings for Utahns this week

Through Sundance’s Local Lens program, Utah residents can get in on the Sundance action without opening their wallets.

Local Lens offers free in-person screenings at venues in Park City and Salt Lake City.

The program starts Tuesday with a screening of “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City at 6:15 p.m.

Also on Tuesday is a screening of “Radical” at The Library Center Theatre in Park City at 9:30 p.m.

On Wednesday at the Redstone Cinemas in Park City, “Shayda” is showing at 9 p.m.

Finally, “Little Richard: I Am Everything” will screen Thursday at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City at 6:15 p.m.

In addition, the Best of Fest screenings will be announced on Jan. 27 which will also be available to Utah residents.

A Utah ZIP code is required for the free screenings.

Sign up for the free showings here.