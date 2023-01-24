Sundance Film Festival offers free movie screenings for Utahns this week
It pays to be a local when it comes to Sundance. Starting Tuesday, the festival will show a few free in-person movies for Utah residents.
Through Sundance’s Local Lens program, Utah residents can get in on the Sundance action without opening their wallets.
Local Lens offers free in-person screenings at venues in Park City and Salt Lake City.
The program starts Tuesday with a screening of “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel Kinda Left Out” at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City at 6:15 p.m.
Also on Tuesday is a screening of “Radical” at The Library Center Theatre in Park City at 9:30 p.m.
On Wednesday at the Redstone Cinemas in Park City, “Shayda” is showing at 9 p.m.
Finally, “Little Richard: I Am Everything” will screen Thursday at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City at 6:15 p.m.
In addition, the Best of Fest screenings will be announced on Jan. 27 which will also be available to Utah residents.
A Utah ZIP code is required for the free screenings.