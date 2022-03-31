© 2022 KPCW

Dr. Hester Le Riche

    Dr. Hester Le Riche on the Research Toward Staving Off Alzheimer's | Mar. 31, 2022
    John Wells
    ,
    Scientists are beginning to learn more about how to stave off Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive challenges. One of the most promising new areas of research is the effect of certain games on the brain. Dr. Hester Le Riche, joins the show to talk about the research and a few new specially designed games.
    Cool Science Radio | Mar. 31, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    ,
    On today's Cool Science Radio, Lynn Ware Peek and John Wells' guests include: (01:03) Tanya Lewis, senior editor at Scientific American who will talk about how scientists are just starting to unravel Covid's long-term cardiac effects... it turns out even mild COVID can increase the risk of heart problems.Then, (23:09) scientists are beginning to learn more about how to stave off Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive challenges. One of the most promising new areas of research is the effect of certain games on the brain. Dr. Hester Le Riche, joins the show to talk about the research and a few new specially designed games.