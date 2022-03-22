© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

From Pandemic to Prosperity | March 21, 2022

Published March 22, 2022 at 11:15 AM MDT
Natalie Kaddas
Kaddas Enterprises
/
https://www.kaddas.com/the-team

Natalie Kaddas,  member of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices National Leadership Council, joins Mountain Money to explain their recently released report: From Pandemic to Prosperity: Bipartisan Solutions to Support Today's Small Businesses.

The Bipartisan Policy Center and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, in partnership with small business owners across the country,today released a new report – From Pandemic to Prosperity: Bipartisan Solutions to Support Today's Small Businesses.  

The report crystalizes more than a year of conversations with small business owners, as well as national surveys of small business owners conducted by Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, and discussions with current and former government officials. Its findings underscore the urgent need for Congress to further support small businesses and reauthorize the SBA to address persistent challenges small business owners are facing.

Here to help us understand the findings within the report is Natalie Kaddas, a member of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices National Leadership Council. Natalie is the chief executive officer of Kaddas Enterprises, a second-generation family business. The company specializes in manufacturing thermoform plastic products and cutting-edge, custom solutions for the energy, transportation, and aerospace industries. 

Mountain Money Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program Small Business Administration
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
