© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What if? 2

  • CSR 10-13-22.png
    Public Affairs
    Cool Science Radio | October 13, 2022
    Lynn Ware Peek
    Today on Cool Science Radio, John and Lynn's guests are:(0:50) Sean Carroll, a theoretical physicist at the California Institute of Technology, host of the popular Mindscape podcast and a best selling author. Sean’s newest book is The Biggest Ideas in the Universe…Space, Time, and Motion.Then (25:36) Randell Munroe who is the The #1 New York Times bestselling author of What If? is back answering more of the weirdest questions you never thought to ask in his new book What if 2?
  • What if 2 2.jfif
    Public Affairs
    What if 2?
    Lynn Ware Peek
    Today's episode of Cool Science Radio's guest is Randell Munroe . Randell is the The #1 New York Times bestselling author of What If? and is back answering more of the weirdest questions you never thought to ask in his new book What if 2?.